Pilot disoriented by laser light, flight circles mid-air before landing at Kolkata airport

The flight was scheduled to land at 11.20 pm on Saturday, but when the aircraft was approximately eight nautical miles from the runway, the pilot reportedly noticed a bright laser beam flashing towards the cockpit from the Madhyamgram-Barasat side, the sources said.

The aircraft finally landed safely at around 11.25 pm and all passengers and crew members were reported safe, they said.

The sudden laser flash reportedly affected the pilot's vision, momentarily disorienting him, owing to which the aircraft could not land at the scheduled time and had to circle in the sky before making another approach.