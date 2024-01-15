Pilot assault incident: Legal action initiated against passenger of Goa-bound Indigo flight

NEW DELHI: The Aviation security agency has started an investigation into the incident of a passenger allegedly hitting an IndiGo pilot while the latter was announcing a flight delay at Delhi airport, the officials said.

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 14, inside flight number 6E 2175 which was departing from Delhi to Goa at around 1 pm.

In a viral video, the agitated passenger, later identified as Sahil katariya, was seen punching the co-pilot, identified as Anup Kumar, while he was announcing on board about flight delays. In the video, the captain can be seen making an announcement on delays.

The passenger - wearing a yellow jackets runs up to the captain and slaps him on the face. A flight attendant standing beside the captain immediately comes to his rescue and stands in front of the captain, trying to address the situation. The passenger is then pulled behind by another man as commotion spreads inside the cabin.

The flight attendant can be heard shouting out "You can't do this; you can't do this" as the man who caused the commotion heads back to his seat. The security agency said that an investigation has started regarding the viral video in which a passenger punched the pilot, Anup Kumar when an IndiGo flight (6E-2175) from Delhi to Goa was delayed due to fog. The airline filed a complaint to the Delhi police and the police have assured appropriate action on the matter.

As per the Delhi Police, Anup Kumar Co-Pilot of Indigo Flight no 6E2175 and security came in Police Station and gave a complaint regarding one passenger namely Sahil Katriya who assaulted and misbehaved with copilot in flight no dt 6E2175 on dt 14/01/24 Delhi to Goa. He misbehaved in flight and hit the copilot and made nuisance inside aircraft .

In this regard a complaint has been received from Co-pilot namely Anup Kumar. On the basis of complaint, a case vide FIR no 32/24 u/s 323/341/290 IPC and 22 aircraft rules has been registered and investigation taken up. As per government rules released in 2017 on unruly passengers, if an airline finds a passenger's behaviour unruly, the pilot has to file a complaint, which is to be investigated by an internal panel. During the probe, the airline can ban the flyer for a maximum of 30 days. The committee has to decide on the matter within 30 days and specify how long the flyer can be kept from travelling.