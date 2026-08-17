PIL on lack of toilets for girls in govt schools to be heard by another bench: SC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions in the plea filed by Reepak Kansal against the Centre and other authorities, including various states and Union territories (UTs).

The CJI pointed out that the Supreme Court had already delivered a comprehensive judgment dealing with the issues raised in the plea, and asked the petitioner’s counsel to verify the earlier ruling and directions.

The counsel referred to a NITI Aayog report, which said more than 98,000 schools continue to lack functional washrooms for girls.