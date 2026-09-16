PIL in SC seeks time-bound probe, stringent action against fake drug networks

The PIL, filed on Tuesday by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyaya, made union ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Law and Justice and Women and Child Development, all states and union territories (UTs) and the Law Commission as parties.

The plea, filed through advocate-on-record Ashwani Kumar Dubey, sought directions to the Centre and states to complete investigations into fake medicine cases within three months and trials within one year.

It also calls for standard operating procedures for search, seizure and sampling, time-bound forensic examination of seized medicines, and mandatory digital recording and videography of investigative proceedings.