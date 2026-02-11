PIL in Delhi HC expresses concern on 'surge' in missing persons cases

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked if a similar plea is pending in the Supreme Court and listed the matter for hearing on February 18.

The petition, filed by NGO Freedom Reclaimed, says there is an "unprecedented crisis" in Delhi, with reports of more than 800 persons going missing in the first 15 days of 2026.

The petitioner has asserted that the "right to be found" is an inextricable facet of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, and there is a "structural collapse in preventive policing and investigative efficacy" as the figures show that the disappearances are no longer isolated incidents.