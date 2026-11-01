Phone used in Siddaramaiah 'sting' changed hands at Kumaraswamy's Delhi residence: Police

The handover was made on Prasad's instructions, according to the statement of arrested accused Ritesh Pandey, the Commissioner said.

Pandey, a Delhi-based man, was arrested on October 24 in connection with the uploading of a video of the alleged sting operation on social media. He was the first person to be arrested in the case.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police apprehended him in Delhi and brought him to the city for questioning.

According to Singh, Pandey and Vinod Sharma purchased the mobile phone from a shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh area and subsequently handed it over to Prasad at Kumaraswamy's official residence.

"On the instructions of Prajwal Prasad, Vinod Sharma and Ritesh Pandey purchased a mobile phone from a shop in Karol Bagh. They later handed the phone over to Prajwal Prasad at Kumaraswamy's official residence in Delhi," he told reporters.

Two videos containing serious allegations against Siddaramaiah were uploaded on YouTube, reportedly in September.