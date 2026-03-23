Phone ban in schools in 50% of countries: UN

“Recent global monitoring shows that 114 education systems now have a national ban on mobile phones in schools, representing 58% of countries worldwide. The expansion has been rapid. Less than 1 in 4 countries (24%) had bans in June 2023, when it was first monitored in the 2023 GEM Report. By early 2025, this had risen to 40%, and by March 2026, that share is almost 20 percentage points higher,” said a senior member of GEM.