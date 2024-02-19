'Phir EK Baar Modi Sarkar' campaign anthem released at BJP National Council meet

NEW DELHI: The 'Phir eK baar Modi sarkar' campaign anthem was released at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Council meeting at Bharat Mandapam this weekend, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The multilingual track features lyrics in 24 Indian regional languages. The song centres around the theme of inclusive development across different sectors, across regions, different cohorts and sections of society, as claimed by the Narendra Modi government.

The BJP's campaign slogan 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar' was announced by party national president JP Nadda in January 2024 where party leaders from across the country had gone and done wall paintings under this theme. Following a 360 degree approach, the BJP has launched the digital leg of the campaign through the release of this title song.

The party has also launched the Ekbaarphirsemodisarkar website. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narednra Modi said that the past decade at the helm bears testimony to courageous and far-reaching decisions. Addressing party leaders and supporters on the closing day of the BJP's National Convention at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi said, "The last 10 years of our government stands testimony to courageous and far-reaching decisions. We resolved tasks that had been pending for centuries."

"We fulfilled a dream and a wish going back five centurues by building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The country, in general, and Jammu and Kashmir in particular, were rid of Article 370 after nearly seven decades. Also, it took us six decadaes after independence to rename 'Rajpath' as 'Kartavya Path'.

The demand for 'One Rank, One Pension' was also fulfilled after four decades by our government," PM Modi added. Expanding on the significance of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', a legislation aimed at raising the representation of women in Parliament and state legislatures, Prime Minister Modi said,

"We brought a law that guarantees more reservation for women in the Parliament as well as state legislative assemblies after three decades. We also showed the courage to implement a law that puts an end to the practice of Triple Talaq (among Muslims).

The requirement for a new Parliament House had been felt by many for long. It was our government that fulfilled this long-pending requirement." PM Modi further said the BJP workers are fortunate to have witnessed 'revolutionary changes' across the country over the last 10 years.

"The BJP workers are fortunate to have witnessed revolutionary changes over the past 10 years of our government. Any country can progress and reach its promised place when the people come to appreciate and cherish its heritage and history. During our decade in governance, the country has not only come to cherish its heritage but also flaunt it with pride," PM Modi said.

Earlier, on the inaugural day of the national convention on Saturday, the BJP passed a significant political resolution titled 'Viksit Bharat', highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre under Prime Minister Modi. It added that the BJP would return for a third term at the helm and carry forward its roadmap for holistic development and welfare.