Perfect line rare: Bengaluru's IIA debunks planet parade hype

While internet trends suggest a grand spectacle where all planets in the solar system will line up, scientists at the Bengaluru-based institute have clarified that the actual visibility of these bodies will be far from a coordinated display for most observers.



In an informative video, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) provided a detailed breakdown to separate astronomical facts from the digital fiction currently trending on social media.



The term "planet parade" is often used loosely on social media to describe several planets appearing in the same region of the sky, but experts emphasise that these planets remain millions of kilometres apart and rarely form the "perfect line" often depicted in viral graphics.



The video explains that the only planet offering an easy viewing experience is Jupiter, which will be positioned high in the evening sky and will not set until approximately 3.30 am. But other members of the solar system will be significantly harder to find, it said.