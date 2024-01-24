People told Rahul that Himanta Sarma is most corrupt CM: Gaurav Gogoi

BARPETA: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday attacked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accusing him of curbing free speech in the state and said that people had told Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that Sarma is "the most corrupt CM in the country".

"It is the people who told Rahul Gandhi that Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most corrupt CM in the country. Not Rahul Gandhi but the people of Assam said this. The biggest impact of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is that it has provided strength to the people," Gogoi, MP, said at a press conference here.

"You have seen the atmosphere of terror that the State Government has created here. If you speak against the State Government, you will face barricade, FIR, threats, intimidation, Police...Looking at the fearlessness of Rahul Gandhi, the people of Assam have gained the strength to fight for their rights all by themselves...This is the biggest impact of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he added. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is set to enter West Bengal from Assam.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who addressed a press conference in the national capital, said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is aimed at strengthening the five pillars of justice which in due course will strengthen and empower the people of the country. He said Rahul Gandhi has identified five pillars of justice which include justice for women, justice for youth, justice for farmers and justice for labourers.