People of West Bengal will not forgive TMC for grave insult to President Murmu: PM Modi

Soon after, Banerjee had accused the President of speaking "on the advice of the BJP" and had questioned her silence on alleged atrocities against tribals in states LIKE Manipur and Chhattisgarh. The BJP lashed out at the TMC government for "insulting" the President, while PM Modi termed it "shameful and unprecedented" and accused the TMC of crossing all limits.

The controversy has led to a further rise in the political temperature of the poll-bound state, where the BJP hopes to end Banerjee's 15-year rule.

On Sunday, PM Modi said the TMC government's actions not only resulted in the mismanagement of the tribal community event but also constituted an affront to the President, the Constitution and the noble tradition of democracy in the country.