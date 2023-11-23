People of Rajasthan have decided to form BJP government: Eknath Shinde

JAIPUR: Exuding confidence ahead of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that people have decided to form the government of the BJP in the state as the public is ready to take revenge against Congress for not fulfilling the promises made by them in the previous elections.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said," The people of Rajasthan have decided to form the BJP government in the state under the leadership of PM Modi. There has been corruption and atrocities on women in the last 5 years."

Shinde claimed that the promises made by Rahul Gandhi on waving off loans of farmers have not been fulfilled.

"In the last election, Rahul Gandhi had said that the loans of farmers would be waived off, but till now nothing has been given to them. People will take revenge in this election and the BJP will win with a majority," he said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed hope of winning elections in the state.

"We will get a clear majority. The public is with us," Gehlot said. Rajasthan will hold polls for 199 seats on November 25. Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The results will be announced on December 3. Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3.