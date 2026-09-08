People of Manipur suffering both within and outside state under Modi Sarkar: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday alleged that the “incompetence” of the Modi government has left the people of Manipur suffering both within the state and outside it.
His attack came after the alleged lynching of well-known Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh by a mob in Delhi.
“The merciless lynching of Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a well-known musician from Manipur, by a mob is yet another chilling reminder of the utter lawlessness under the BJP,” he said in a post on X.
“Students are unsafe. Women face atrocities every day. People from Northeast India face discrimination. Dalits, Adivasis and minorities remain highly vulnerable.
“Under HM Amit Shah’s watch, Delhi has become a crime capital, with the NCRB recording highest levels of crimes in the national capital year after year,” the Congress chief alleged.
Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, Kharge said, “They deserve justice, and those responsible must face the strictest action.”
“The incompetence of the Modi Sarkar has left the people of Manipur suffering both within their state and outside it,” the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha alleged.
Chongtham Vikram Singh was allegedly beaten to death late Sunday night by a group of men outside his Delhi house in Kilokari Village following a dispute over noise and nuisance.
Police have arrested seven people and a juvenile in connection with the incident.