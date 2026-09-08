People of Manipur suffering both within and outside state under Modi Sarkar: Kharge

His attack came after the alleged lynching of well-known Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh by a mob in Delhi.

“The merciless lynching of Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a well-known musician from Manipur, by a mob is yet another chilling reminder of the utter lawlessness under the BJP,” he said in a post on X.

“Students are unsafe. Women face atrocities every day. People from Northeast India face discrimination. Dalits, Adivasis and minorities remain highly vulnerable.