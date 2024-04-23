People of Delhi will respond to Kejriwal's arrest with their votes says Atishi

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi emphasized the people's support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his arrest. According to Atishi, the citizens of Delhi see the charges against Kejriwal as unfounded and are prepared to express their dissatisfaction at the ballot box. At the 'Jail ka Jawaab Vote Se' Sankalp Sabha held at Kondli constituency of East Delhi on Monday, Delhi Atishi said, "Hundreds of people from nearby areas came and, with one voice, they all said that the false allegations leading to Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment would be answered with their votes, by voting for the Aam Aadmi Party."

Atishi highlighted the bond between the people of Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal, describing him as more than just a political leader. "The people of Delhi are deeply saddened by Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. For the people of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is not just a Chief Minister, he is like a son, a brother, someone who has given the children of Delhi a good education, provided free bus travel for women, enabled senior citizens to undertake pilgrimages, and ensured 24-hour electricity.

"Today, the people of Delhi are standing with Arvind Kejriwal and will respond to his arrest with their votes," he added. Atishi's speech was delivered as part of the election campaign in East Delhi, focusing on supporting Kuldeep Kumar's candidacy in the Kondli constituency. The rally drew hundreds of attendees from nearby areas, who echoed Atishi's sentiments about Kejriwal's imprisonment and pledged to respond with their votes.

Meanwhile, on April 22 the Rouse Avenue Court declined a plea moved by Kejriwal, who Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, seeking direction to jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes concerning his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar level. However, the court directed the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board to examine Kejriwal's health.

The Special Judge Kaveri Baweja while passing the order stated that directions are hereby passed qua the prayer of the applicant for the administration of insulin and also to ensure that the applicant is provided all the requisite medical treatment. "Though it shall continue to be the primary duty of Tihar Jail authorities, who are stated to be fully equipped to take care of the health of the applicant, to ensure that all requisite medical treatment is provided to him in jail, however, in the event of any requirement for specialized consultation, the jail Authorities shall consult the Medical Board to be constituted by Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), comprising of a senior endocrinologist, diabetologist, as per the request made on April 20, already sent by DG Prisons," said the Court.

