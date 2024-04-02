People now fed up with dictatorship of a family: Kailash Vijayvargiya on Kamal Nath's turf Chhindwara

CHHINDWARA: Madhya Pradesh Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday expressed his confidence over winning Chhindwara parliamentary seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections saying the lotus would bloom here.

The BJP leader has also said that people are fed up with the dictatorship of one family, the hooliganism of one family, the pressure of one family and they (BJP) will provide them protection.

"The lotus will bloom 100 per cent here. People are now fed up with the dictatorship of a family (Nath family), the hooliganism of a family and with the pressure of a family. We have said that we will provide them protection. Anyway, there is a BJP government at the centre and in the state. If the BJP MP wins, then development will definitely happen. People have understood this and this time they are joining the BJP willingly for development," Vijayvargiya told ANI.

When asked about the lone Congress MP from state, Nakul Nath claiming Congress will again win from Chhindwara, the BJP leader further said that whatever he may claim but the reality is that last time even after having the government in state, he had won by 35,000 votes and now the situation is different.

"Whatever he (Nakul Nath) may claim, the reality is that last time even after the government in the state, he had won only by 35,000 votes and that too creating hooliganism. Now that is not the situation and neither has the government in the state. People want freedom from the Congress. Many people, including over 100 sarpanches, district panchayat members, MLAs have joined BJP," Vijayvargiya said.

When questioned about what is the reason for Congress claiming BJP government putting pressure on their workers, Vijayvargiya refuted the claim and said no pressure is being put on anyone. "No pressure is being put on anyone.

They themselves are joining the BJP. They call us and say that they want to join the BJP. This is the wonder of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his leadership, the development being done and the wonder of the way our Chief Minister is doing development in the state," he added.

Chhindwara is considered a stronghold of Kamal Nath and during the previous Lok Sabha election, the Congress party managed to win the only seat Chhidndwara in the state.

The lone Congress MP in the state and Kamal Nath's son, Nakul Nath is again contesting election from the seat while BJP has fielded Vivek Bunty Sahu from the seat.

The election will be held here in Chhindwara in the first phase on April 19 with five other parliamentary seats which include Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla and Balaghat in the state.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.