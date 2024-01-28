"People looking for a big political change": Arvind Kejriwal in Haryana

JIND: Lashing out at the BJP-ruled state of Haryana and the previous Congress governments, Aam Admi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that people in Haryana are "disillusioned" with both parties and are "looking ahead to a big political change." He was addressing a 'Badlaav Jan Sabha' in Haryana's Jind ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Haryana.

"Today, AAP is the largest group in Haryana compared to other political parties like Congress, the BJP, and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). There is a committee of 15-20 people in every village and ward. There are nearly 1.25 lakh office-bearers of the party in Haryana. This has been achieved in the last six months," he said. "People have been disillusioned with every party in Haryana. Every political party that ruled Haryana in the last 75 years only thought about their own family. They accumulated enough money for their next seven generations. Today, people believe only in one political party. That is AAP," he added.

To drive home the point, the Delhi Chief Minister said that people in Punjab and Delhi, the neighbouring states of Haryana, "are very happy with the work of the AAP." "When we look at these two states, we see that people are very happy. Then what is your fault? The whole of Haryana is looking for a big change. The people of Delhi had already brought about a change."

He said that there were only two political parties in the National Capital before Aam Aadmi Party came to power. Highlighting his government's "free electricity scheme," he said, "First, the people of Delhi voted both parties out of power. Then the people of Punjab brought about a big change. Today, people in both Delhi and Punjab are very happy."

He said both the states were reeling under "7-8 power cuts" before his party came to power. "Earlier there used to be 7-8 hours of power cuts in Delhi and Punjab. But today people in both Delhi and Punjab are getting 24 hour electricity supply."

"People in Delhi and Punjab, both AAP-ruled states, are getting a zero electricity bill. What is your fault?" He said, urging them to get a "zero-electricity bill" by voting his party to power in the next Assembly elections.