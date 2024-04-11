"People have seen work of a stable govt": PM Modi highlights BJP's achievements in Uttarakhand

RISHIKESH: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated on Thursday in the Vijay Sankalp rally organised by BJP Uttarakhand at IDPL ground in Rishikesh.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed PM Modi by presenting him with the hill musical instrument Hudka as a gift. During this, the Prime Minister himself also played the Hudka.

PM Modi said that such a large number of people have come to Rishikesh, the gateway to the four Dhams, situated in the vicinity of Mother Ganga, to bless us. He said that whenever he comes to Uttarakhand, he also refreshes old memories with his family.

He said, "Yesterday I was in Tamil Nadu, situated on the sea coast, at the southern end of India. There too people are saying - once again, Modi government. Today I have come to the lap of the Himalayas, in the vicinity of Baba Kedar and Badri Vishal, so here too there is an echo of Modi government once again."

He said that this echo is because the people of the country have seen the work of a stable government with a full majority.

The Prime Minister said that Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi, there is a tradition of invoking the deities in Devbhoomi. The deities are invoked by the beat of "Hudka." He said that today he also got the privilege of playing the Hudka to invoke the people in the form of gods.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted initiatives undertaken by the Modi government to make the country "stronger in the last ten years."

"When there has been a weak and unstable government in the country, the enemies have taken advantage. Terrorism spread its roots in India under weak and unstable governments. Today, there is a strong Modi government in India, so terrorists are killed by entering their homes, the Indian Tricolour becomes a guarantee of security even on the battlefield, Article 370 is abolished in Jammu and Kashmir, a law is made against triple talaq, women are given reservation in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, 10 percent reservation is also given to the poor of the general category," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP had guaranteed to implement 'One Rank, One Pension' and he fulfilled it.

He said that Congress used to say that by implementing 'One Rank, One Pension', we will give Rs 500 crore to ex-servicemen. He said that our government has given more than one lakh crore rupees to ex-servicemen by implementing One Rank One Pension. In Uttarakhand also, more than 3.5 thousand crore rupees of OROP have been given to the families of soldiers.

PM Modi said that during the Congress rule, soldiers were even short of bulletproof jackets and there were no proper arrangements to protect them from enemy bullets, but the BJP government gave bulletproof jackets made in India to its soldiers, saving their lives.

"From modern rifles to fighter planes and aircraft carriers, everything is being made in the country today," he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in taking the country ahead, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Prime Minister Modi has spent every moment of his life to take Mother India forward.

"Considering the country as his family, he has worked continuously day and night without getting tired. As a result, today India is touching new heights in every field. Today's new India is economically self-reliant and prosperous. It is also more strong and secure from a strategic point of view."

He said that since 2014, the government led by the Prime Minister has taken many such historic decisions, including the abolition of Article 370 in Kashmir, the construction of a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya and the implementation of CAA in the country, which no one had imagined.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is also working under the guidance of the Prime Minister to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country.

"With the cooperation of the central government, we are going to build the Haridwar-Rishikesh corridor. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the dream of bringing rail to the mountains is being fulfilled with the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Uttarakhand got the opportunity to organise three meetings of the G-20 Mahasammelan in Ramnagar, Narendra Nagar and Rishikesh," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Prime Minister's strong connection with Uttarakhand, crediting his leadership and the support of the people for the BJP's victory in the 2022 elections. Emphasising the government's commitment to its promises, he mentioned the Uniform Civil Code Bill, aimed at ensuring equal rights for all citizens.

In contrast, he criticised the Congress for advocating the Muslim Personal Law in their manifesto.

"Now there is no need to get into the trap of casteism and classism. Under the leadership of Modi ji, the entire country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, is moving ahead in the race of development," Dhami said.