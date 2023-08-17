People ask is our PM Modi weak, corrupt or arrogant, says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while discussing Manipur issue in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the way the PM is silent on the Manipur issue compels people to ask is our Prime Minister Modi weak, arrogant, or corrupt.

Kejriwal said that the BJP leaders were saying that the PM visited the North East the most in the last nine years. “But if relatives don’t come during times of trouble, how will it feel? Why does the Prime Minister always sit in his room during a crisis? The entire nation is stunned and seeking answers from him,” the Delhi Chief Minister asked.

He said when the women wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, alleging sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan, PM didn’t say a word. But when these wrestlers won medals, the Prime Minister was taking videos and photos with them.

“At least, the Prime Minister could have reassured them saying not to worry as he was beside them and that action will be taken against the accused. But he didn’t,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that the people of Manipur just needed the Prime Minister to say a few words, appealing for peace. They were eager to hear just two words from the Prime Minister.

He said that for the last nine years, China has been staring at us but the PM is again silent.

“Not a single word against China is coming out of the Prime Minister’s mouth. In June 2020, our 20 soldiers were killed by Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. They captured a 2000 square kilometer area. The PM remained quiet. He hasn’t said anything,” Kejriwal said.

He said business with China is going on. He said he wants to ask the people of the country whether they want a Prime Minister who focuses on business or a Prime Minister who protects and honors the country’s defense.

“Our PM was roaming holding the hand in hand of the Chinese President. I say this is called an affair, take on China by showing him eyes, not by holding hands,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said China was the biggest economy, and India was a small economy, and small economies don’t fight with the big economies. “How can a sitting minister say this,” he asked.

Kejriwal said that BJP insults former late PM Jawaharlal Nehru, but Nehru confronted China.

He said that the silence of the PM leads to rumours which are not good for the country.

“In last nine years, BJP has waived off the loans of Rs 13 lakh crore rupees of a few businessmen. They allowed Nirav Modi to flee abroad. Mehul Choksi, Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya fled from the country. LOC notices were issued against Manish Sisodia, but no lookout notice was issued against Nirav Modi,” he said.

Kejriwal said that during the farmer's protest, a Central minister’s son drove a jeep at the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, but the PM remained silent.

“Our farmers hold no significance for the PM? On September 14, 2020, in Hathras, four boys gang-raped a Dalit girl, and the PM was quiet. PM was quiet on Nuh Violence, he didn’t utter a word on CAG report,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said there are 16000 willful defaulters, why does the PM does not put them in jail.