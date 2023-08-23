Peace remains far from Manipur: CPI MP Binoy Viswam

NEW DELHI: Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Wednesday said that the repeated claim of peace and stability settling in Manipur made by the government is far from the truth. CPI MP told ANI, "Today a team of CPI leaders led by me was denied entry to Koutruk in Imphal West district."

He also claimed that State Government is denying entry to factfinding mission in many areas to hide its failures. "CPI delegation by General Secretary D. Raja consisting of national secretaries Binoy Viswam MP, K. Narayana, Rama Krushna Panda and senior woman leader Asomi Gogoi had a detailed interaction with the victims of violence in Kadangband.

The people, majority of them were women, told the delegation in tears that the government both at the centre and the state have completely failed in protecting them," CPI said in a statement. CPI in statement further said that after meeting people in Kadangdang, a team of party leaders led by CPI MP Binoy Viswam started for Koutruk while other members of CPI delegation went to Imphal City to observed CPI’s Foundation Day in Manipur.

On the way to Koutruk, the authorities intervened and insisted that it is not advisable to go and meet the affected people in Koutruk while hundreds of women, men and children were waiting for the CPI team.

CPI leader Binoy Viswam protested the denial of the right to meet and talk to the people affected by violence and strife. However, the party leadership decided to return to avoid confrontation or creating any law-and-order issue. CPI MP Binoy Viswam demanded that the Prime Minister himself must visit Manipur and see the real situation there instead of making hollow speeches.

He said, "The country expected the Prime Minister to rush to Manipur soon after the Independence Day speech where he repeatedly talked about the sorrows of mothers and sisters of Manipur but he has already boarded flight for South Africa and Greece. Manipur demands political initiative and need for dialogue to regain peace." Meaningless rhetoric has only worsened the crisis of Manipur and now spreading it to entire North East, Viswam said.