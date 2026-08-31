Puducherry Assembly unanimously opposes Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam proposal

All members of the House supported the resolution. Moving the resolution, Rangasamy said, "The Legislative Assembly of Puducherry records its opposition and condemnation of the Karnataka government's proposal to construct a dam at Mekedatu, located approximately five km from the Tamil Nadu border."

He said Karnataka's proposal "is against the interests of the people of Puducherry and is contrary to the final award on sharing of Cauvery river water delivered by the Supreme Court".