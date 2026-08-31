Puducherry Assembly unanimously opposes Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam proposal

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry territorial Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Chief Minister N Rangasamy opposing Karnataka's proposal to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.
All members of the House supported the resolution. Moving the resolution, Rangasamy said, "The Legislative Assembly of Puducherry records its opposition and condemnation of the Karnataka government's proposal to construct a dam at Mekedatu, located approximately five km from the Tamil Nadu border."
He said Karnataka's proposal "is against the interests of the people of Puducherry and is contrary to the final award on sharing of Cauvery river water delivered by the Supreme Court".
The resolution urged the Centre not to grant permission for construction of the proposed dam, stating that it would adversely affect the interests of the people of Puducherry.
It said the Assembly "strongly emphasised that the Karnataka government should not proceed with the project without obtaining prior consent from all the Cauvery basin states, including Puducherry". Members of both the treasury and opposition benches supported the resolution, expressing strong objection to Karnataka's proposal.