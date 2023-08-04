Begin typing your search...

PCI chairperson to head Lokpal chief search panel

Former head of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Samant Kumar Goel and Information Commissioner Heera Lal Samariya are among the members.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Aug 2023 9:49 PM GMT
Ranjana Prakash Desai

NEW DELHI: The Centre has appointed Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as chairperson of a 10-member search committee to recommend the chief and members of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

Former head of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Samant Kumar Goel and Information Commissioner Heera Lal Samariya are among the members. Lokpal is working without a regular chief after Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed term last year. Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty is the “acting chairperson” now.

NationPCI chairpersonLokpal chief search panelRAWHeera Lal Samariya
DTNEXT Bureau

