PCI chairperson to head Lokpal chief search panel
NEW DELHI: The Centre has appointed Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as chairperson of a 10-member search committee to recommend the chief and members of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.
Former head of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Samant Kumar Goel and Information Commissioner Heera Lal Samariya are among the members. Lokpal is working without a regular chief after Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed term last year. Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty is the “acting chairperson” now.
