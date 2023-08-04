PCI chairperson to head Lokpal chief search panel

NEW DELHI: The Centre has appointed Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as chairperson of a 10-member search committee to recommend the chief and members of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

Former head of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Samant Kumar Goel and Information Commissioner Heera Lal Samariya are among the members. Lokpal is working without a regular chief after Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed term last year. Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty is the “acting chairperson” now.