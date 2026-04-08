Punjab: After couple says four sons lost to drugs, fifth dies in Amritsar; AAP refutes claim

Sonu (32), the fifth son of the couple and whose condition was serious, was referred to Amritsar for treatment on Monday, his family members said, adding that he was bed-ridden due to a severe liver infection.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, Sonu's mother Manjit Kaur in Sultanpur Lodhi here had claimed that she lost her four sons to drugs and made a fervent appeal to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to save her fifth son.

ASP Dheerendra Verma confirmed that Sonu passed away at the hospital in Amritsar.

"I am the mother of five sons. Four have already died because of drugs," Kaur had claimed, showing her bedridden son to the reporters. "If he dies, where will I take his children?" she had asked with folded hands.

Sonu, who was father to a two-year-old son and a six-month-old daughter, was suffering from a severe liver infection and was unable to speak or eat, his family members had told reporters.