Mann govt is Kejriwal's 'ATM': Shah alleges in Punjab; vows to end drug menace in 2 yrs if BJP wins in 2027

Sounding the poll bugle at a "badlav" (change) rally in Moga, the senior BJP leader told the people of the state that they have given many opportunities to Congress, Akalis and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). "Today, Punjab has been destroyed due to debt, drugs, religious conversions, corruption and terror of gangsters," Shah alleged.

He said if anybody can free Punjab from drugs and other problems, it is only Narendra Modi and the BJP, and promised that drug trade will be rooted out in just two years if the BJP comes to power in 2027.

"There is no government in this state. Had there been a government, the law and order situation would not have been so; the state would not have been reeling from the drug menace and farmers would not have been suffering.... Mann has only been acting as Kejriwal's pilot," Shah said.

He alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government is "drowned" in corruption. "CM Mann should be ashamed that four 'subedars' from Delhi were sitting in the state and sending out all its wealth," Shah said, listing alleged scams.