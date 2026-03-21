Punjab minister Laljit Bhullar resigns following suicide of manager in Amritsar

Mann has directed the chief secretary to conduct a probe into the matter.

Negligence of any kind will not be tolerated, he said.

Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the manager, was heard saying that he had consumed some poisonous substance and named Laljit Singh Bhullar, the transport minister.

Earlier, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Randhawa died by suicide after consuming Celphos.