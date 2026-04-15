Six pilgrims killed as bus overturns in Punjab

The accident occurred near Himmatpura on the Morinda-Chunni road in the Bassi Pathana area at around 10 pm on Tuesday when the devotees -- all residents of Main Majri in Fatehgarh Sahib -- were returning from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district after paying obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Prima facie ,it appears that the vehicle developed some malfunction, Fatehgarh Sahib Senior Superintendent of Police Shubham Aggarwal said.