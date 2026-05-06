Punjab: Blast near army cantt area in Amritsar, hours after explosion in Jalandhar

According to the police, an investigation into both blast incidents is currently underway, and no injuries have been reported.

The first explosion happened around 8 pm in Jalandhar, while the second blast occurred at approximately 11 pm in Amritsar.

Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Mir Qasim stated that police received reports of a loud sound at around 11 pm on a road in Khasa. "Our teams arrived on the scene immediately," he said.

Preliminary inspections indicated that someone had thrown an explosive device towards the boundary wall, leading to the explosion, according to the SSP.