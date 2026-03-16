Mann questions 'double standards' on gangsters, Lawrence Bishnoi's 'VIP' treatment in Gujarat jail

Mann said his government acts swiftly when it gets information about gangsters and criminals, emphasising that police have solved almost all cases. He accused Akali Dal and Congress leaders of patronising gangsters in Punjab.

"Akali leaders who do not even have a leadership in their party are now giving patronage to gangsters to offering election tickets to them. They are feigning ignorance about the gangster culture that flourished during their rule," he alleged.

Mann said as the CM, he works the most, claiming he has filed at least 14,000 files so far.

Asked about the state agriculture policy, Mann said issues such as the minimum support price (MSP) and the India-US trade deal need the Centre's attention before the policy can be released.

The Union government is "not ready to speak about farmers and MSP", he said, asserting that Punjab has contributed 155 lakh tonne of rice and 125 lakh tonne of wheat to the central pool.

He further slammed the central government over the issue of the Seed Bill and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. The agriculture policy also requires consultation with farmers and farm experts, he said.

To a question on a media report claiming that only one AAP MLA was sending his children to a government school, Mann said his government only claimed that government schools will be at par with private schools. "When did the state government say private schools will be shut and people should not send their children to study there?" "It is up to you to decide whether you want your children to study in government schools or private schools," he said.

Mann also told mediapersons that Punjab will "most likely" host the Asia Cup hockey championship after a long gap. "The ultra-modern stadium at Burlton Park in Jalandhar will be ready while the stadium in Mohali will also be used for the tournament." "A world-class international cricket stadium will soon be constructed in Amritsar which will boost sports and help keep youth away from drugs," he said.