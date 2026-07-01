4 Rajasthan pilgrims killed as tempo-traveller rams stationary truck in Punjab's Bathinda

The incident occurred near Jodhpur Romana village when a group of devotees from Rajasthan’s Barmer were on their way to the Amarnath cave shrine in J-K’s Anantnag district for the annual pilgrimage beginning July 3, police said.

The injured were rushed to the AIIMS Bathinda, while the bodies of the four deceased have been shifted to the mortuary of the civil hospital in the town, a police officer said.

Further details are awaited.