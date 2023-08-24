Begin typing your search...

Pawar, Uddhav attend INDIA review meet

He said the aim of the upcoming meeting is not seat-sharing but planning a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party.

24 Aug 2023
Pawar, Uddhav attend INDIA review meet
MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday attended a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders to take stock of preparations for the INDIA bloc conclave, scheduled to be held in Mumbai next week.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who heads the organising committee, said the agenda of the INDIA meeting, scheduled to be held on August 31 and September 1, will be finalised by national leaders. He said the aim of the upcoming meeting is not seat-sharing but planning a strategy to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“All issues like seat-sharing will be amicably resolved through discussions. If MVA alliance can succeed in Maharashtra, it (such experiment) can happen in the country as well,” the former Maharashtra CM said.

Nation
DTNEXT Bureau

