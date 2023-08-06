‘Pause import of more cheetahs from Africa’

CHENNAI: The consecutive deaths of the African cheetahs in the Indian sub-continent have thrown open questions related to the survival of the existing translocated animals.

Since the translocation of 20 big cats in two batches from Namibia and South Africa, six adult cheetahs have died in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Adding to the misery, three of the four cubs born in India have also died. The cat is most definitely out of the bag, but the controversies over the project are now being monitored by the Supreme Court continues to make headlines.

Wildlife conservationist Ravi Chellam tells DT Next that going back to the drawing board and including experts on cheetahs can be the first step to getting it right. Excerpts follow:

• Can you explain the difference between an Asiatic cheetah and an African cheetah?

A: The Asiatic cheetahs on an average tend to be smaller than the African cheetahs, especially those from the eastern and southern Africa. It’s not easy to distinguish between Asian and African cheetahs based on their appearance. Constraints of space are by far the biggest and most fundamental challenge that the cheetahs will eventually face when they are released and allowed to range freely.

• Why are these translocated wild animals failing to thrive in India?

A: Quite a few cheetahs have died within 12 months of their arrival in India and that too, most deaths occurred in captivity due to many reasons. And many could have been avoided or prevented. It’s unfortunate that such a prestigious project was launched on very poor scientific foundations. The spatial ecology of wild cheetahs hasn’t been taken into consideration while preparing the Action Plan. The cheetah is a very low-density species. Currently, India just does not have the required extent of habitat for establishing a viable population of free-ranging wild cheetahs. Without the required space, which would be in the region of 4,000 sq km of quality habitat, we’re putting the cart before the horse by importing African cheetahs and keeping them in prolonged captivity. It was also a mistake not to consult with experienced wildlife biologists who have several decades of experience working with cheetahs in the wild.

• What went wrong and what next?

A: Almost all the foreign experts involved in the project have very limited experience with truly free-ranging wild cheetahs in unfenced habitats. This has resulted in poor planning and inadequate preparations. We have to return to the drawing board. Identify and secure the required extent of habitats. Assess and monitor these habitats for at least a couple of years to ensure their suitability. In the meantime, we should pause the import of more cheetahs from the Africa continent. Overall, the project should operate with much greater levels of transparency and accountability, and also be more inclusive.