Patriarch of Antioch cuts short Kerala visit amid Syria crisis

KOCHI: The Patriarch of Antioch, Ignatius Aphrem II, who arrived in Kochi on December 7 for a 10-day visit to Kerala, cut his visit short on Tuesday due to the "events" in Syria and departed for its capital, Damascus.

Speaking to reporters here before heading to Syria, where his Universal Syrian Orthodox Church is headquartered, the Patriarch said that the situation there has so far been quiet and peaceful and expressed hope that it would remain so.

Before heading to Damascus, the Patriarch praised the "peace and harmony" that prevail in India, especially at a time when other countries are "troubled by" different issues and "fighting".

Ignatius Aphrem II also expressed his "appreciation" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government and the Kerala government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan.

The patriarch had arrived in Kerala on Saturday and was accorded a warm reception by Metropolitans, church leaders and others here.

The patriarch then proceeded to the Patriarchal Centre, Puthencruz, here and offered prayers at the epitome of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I.

He was in Kerala as a state guest, they said.

During his visit, he held a Mass at Malekurisu Dayara and a meeting with the episcopal Synod of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, here on Sunday.

On Monday, he attended the 40th memorial day of the late Catholicos Mor Baselios Thomas I.