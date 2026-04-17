Patnaik trying to frighten people over delimitation Bill: Pradhan

Patnaik wrote to all 31 MPs of the state on Thursday, urging them to jointly fight for the protection of the state's political and economic interests, which he said are under "threat" due to the delimitation Bill.

Pradhan, who also received the letter, said, “The Leader of Opposition’s letter to MPs about the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill seems to be just fear-mongering. His claim that Odisha's political and economic interests will be undermined is completely false”.

The Bill, which was introduced by the Centre in Lok Sabha on April 16, is intended to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha from 543 to a maximum of 850.