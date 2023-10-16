Begin typing your search...

Patnaik not to celebrate his birthday on Monday

Patnaik has also requested his well-wishers not to visit his official residence 'Naveen Niwas' to greet him on the occasion, it said.

16 Oct 2023
Patnaik not to celebrate his birthday on Monday
BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not celebrate his 77th birthday on Monday as he is still in mourning over his elder sister Gita Mehta's death last month, a CMO statement said.

Patnaik has also requested his well-wishers not to visit his official residence 'Naveen Niwas' to greet him on the occasion, it said.

"Due to the demise of his elder sister Gita Mehta last month, the chief minister has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year," a communication from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

Patnaik, the five-time chief minister of the state, did not celebrate his birthday last year too as he went to Hyderabad to attend a business meeting.

PTI

