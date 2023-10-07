Patnaik congratulates hockey team for Asian Games gold, announces Rs 5 lakh for each player, support staff

BHUBANESWAR: Congratulating the Indian men's hockey team for winning gold at the Asian Games, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for each player and support staff member.

The cash reward will be given in recognition of their stellar performance to win the coveted gold medal and seal a berth in the Paris Olympics 2024, an overwhelmed Patnaik said on Friday.

The CM also spoke to the team over video call after the medal ceremony.

"My heartiest congratulations to the victorious Indian men's hockey team. Their unwavering dedication and hard work have once again proven that hockey is truly India's game, embodying our nation's unyielding spirit," Patnaik said.

"In Odisha, where Hockey holds a special place in our hearts, this historic day will forever be etched in our memories as a momentous triumph for our beloved sport and our nation. I wish the Indian team the very best as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games," he added.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh led admirably as the Indian men's hockey team mauled defending champions Japan 5-1 to reclaim the Asian Games gold in Hangzhou in China, their fourth in the continental showpiece, after nine years.

Odisha has been the sponsor for the Indian hockey teams since 2018.