Patna urination case: NCW issues notice to Bihar Police

PATNA: National Commission of Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma has issued to Bihar DGP, seeking a report on the horrifying incident on Patna's outskirts where a Dalit woman was brutally assaulted by strongmen who then urinated in her mouth.

NCW is deeply disturbed by reports of a horrific incident in Patna, Bihar. A Dalit woman, brutally assaulted and forced to drink urine remains in critical condition. She had repaid a loan but was relentlessly harassed for more money by the accused.

"We demand that the victim receives free medical treatment. This case raised concerns about the failure of duty by the police who were informed of threats against her. Strict departmental action is imperative and the responsible officers must be suspended immediately. We expect a detailed report within 3 days from the DGP of the state," she said.



A Dalit woman of Mosimpur village under Khusrupur police station in Patna district was kidnapped by Pramod Singh, with the help of his aides and son, and taken to his house. As per the claim of the victim, Pramod Singh and his men stripped her and brutally assaulted her in a naked stage. She also claimed that accused's son Anshu Singh had urinated in her mouth. She somehow escaped and reached home.

The other relatives alerted the police officers who had rescued the woman.

The victim had borrowed Rs 1,500 on interest from Pramod Singh a few months ago and returned the money. However, the accused was demanding more interest from her which she refused. As Singh was harassing and threatening to parade her naked in public, she lodged a complaint with the Khusrupur police station.

Following her complaint, the cops have asked Pramod Singh to join the probe in the police station. He went to the police station on Saturday for questioning. The accused, after returning home, reached the house of the victim in the night and kidnapped her with the help of his supporters.

Following the incident, CM Nitish Kumar directed the officials for quick action in this case but Patna police has failed to arrest any of the accused so far. BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravshankar Prasad slammed Nitish Kumar government over the brutality on a Dalit woman.