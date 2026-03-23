Patient dies at RG Kar, family alleges hospital mismanagement

When hospital staff were asked for assistance, they reportedly instructed the family to take him either outside or to the second floor. Furthermore, a stretcher was not provided to transport him to the second floor. His relatives maintained that the man died while attempting to walk -- in his frail condition -- to reach the restroom located on the second floor.

As of now, the hospital authorities have not issued any statement regarding this incident.

Ila Samanta, the wife of the deceased, Biswajit, recounted her ordeal to a section of reporters. "We brought him here last night. He was bleeding from the nose. After receiving some treatment, he appeared to stabilise slightly. Then, he asked to use the restroom. However, no one provided a stretcher. An ailing man was forced to walk to the restroom, leading to this tragic outcome. How could they possibly ask a sick patient to walk?"