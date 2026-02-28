Passengers protest at Bengaluru airport, as their flight 'failed to land in Nepal for second day'

According to passengers, the flight departed Bengaluru for Kathmandu at 10.30 am on Thursday. However, the aircraft returned without landing in Kathmandu under circumstances that were not clearly communicated to travellers, they alleged.

The same aircraft reportedly took off again on Friday morning, but once again failed to land in Kathmandu and was diverted to Lucknow. Passengers alleged that they were made to remain seated inside the aircraft for several hours after landing in Lucknow.

"We were kept inside the plane for hours without proper information. No one clearly explained what was happening," a passenger said during their protest on Friday.