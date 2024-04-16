Begin typing your search...

Passenger on train bitten by snake

His co-passengers said they also saw the snake under the seat.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 April 2024 10:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-15 22:45:17.0  )
Representative Image

KOTTAYAM: A passenger was allegedly bitten by a snake on a Madurai-bound train on Monday, police here said.

The incident occurred on the Madurai-Guruvayur Passenger Express on Monday morning.

The passenger, identified as Karthik from Madurai, got down at Ettumanoor station and shifted to the Medical College Hospital, they said. The snake allegedly bit the passenger while he was traveling in the sixth bogie. The preliminary conclusion is that the man was bitten by the snake from under his seat.

"He is not seriously injured. His condition is stable," a railway police officer said.

His co-passengers said they also saw the snake under the seat.

The train was stopped for 10 minutes at Ettumanoor station following the incident.

DTNEXT Bureau

