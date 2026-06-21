Passenger body urges Vaishaw to restore all 7 trains on Pathankot-Kangra line to reduce overcrowding

Operations on the historic 164-km narrow-gauge line were suspended for nearly four years after extensive damage caused by floods and landslides. Before services were halted, seven pairs of trains operated on the route, providing vital connectivity to daily commuters from nearly 20 towns between Pathankot and Baijnath Paprola.

"In August 2022, due to heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh, the British-era Bridge No. 32 on the Chakki River was washed away. In addition, landslides during the monsoon caused extensive damage to the track. For safety reasons, passenger services had to be temporarily suspended. Now, we have restored services of two trains and other trains will also be restored in a phased manner," railway officials said.

Train operations resumed on June 2 after four years, with two trains being flagged off by MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur along with other leaders.

A day later, the restoration of a third train between Pathankot and Nurpur raised hopes that the remaining four pairs of trains would also be resumed. However, on June 10, Northern Railway cancelled the third train, citing "operational constraints and necessary maintenance work".