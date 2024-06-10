"Party will decide my role," says BJP's Telangana MP Eatala Rajender

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Eatala Rajender who has been elected Member of Parliament from Telangana's Malkajgiri constituency said that the party will decide on his role and responsibility.

Speaking with ANI about Sunday evening's swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers, the BJP leader said, "The celebration was grand when PM Narendra Modi and cabinet ministers took oath. India is a huge country with humungous diversity, including different states, cultures, castes, and religions. The next five years under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi will witness success for the nation."

Two ministers have been inducted as Union ministers from Telangana BJP, which boosted the party's national tally with eight MPs G Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad) has been nominated as cabinet minister again while Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has made his debut as minister of state.

Responding to the question of not being a part of the Modi 3.0 Cabinet, Rajender said, "I hadn't expected or desired anything about it, as every MP cannot become a cabinet minister. Each state has different demands which need to be taken care of. The party decides to assign responsibilities to each member."

On his meeting with G Kishan Reddy, who was inducted into PM Modi's Union Council of Ministers yesterday, the BJP MP said, "I congratulated him for being a part of the cabinet again. In the last two terms, he served as a minister, and in 2024, he got the chance to serve his part."

On speculations of him being a part of the cabinet, Rajender said, "I can't decide my role. It's our party's responsibility to assign different roles to different members. The party will decide what responsibility I will need to serve."

On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India at a magnificent swearing-in ceremony, along with 30 cabinet ministers, 36 Minsters of State, 5 Ministers of State (independent charge) from the BJP and the allies of the National Democratic Alliance.

