Participation of every citizen in Census 2027 vital: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ongoing Census exercise is not just a government task but a responsibility of all citizens and participation of everyone is vital.
In his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi also said that all information provided by the people during the Census will remain secure and confidential, and appealed to all citizens to participate in the process and make the Census 2027 a success.
"Friends, the national Census is not just a government task; it is a responsibility for all of us. Your participation is vital. The information you provide remains completely secure and confidential, protected by robust digital security," he said.
The prime minister said Census is a very important campaign currently underway in the country and every Indian must be aware of it. He also noted that the Indian Census exercise is the largest such exercise in the world.
"Census 2027 has been made digital. All information is being recorded directly through digital means," he said.
Modi said the personnel visiting people's homes are equipped with a mobile app and they will speak to everyone and enter the information right there.
"Friends, your participation in this Census has also been made easier. You can now record your information yourself. A self-enumeration facility will be available to you 15 days before the official visit. You can fill in the details at your own convenience," he said.
Once completed, the applicant will receive a unique ID via mobile or email, he said.
"Later, when the official arrives at your home, you can simply show this ID to confirm your details," he said.
Modi said this eliminates the need to provide information twice, saving time and making the process seamless.
He said in states where self-enumeration has been completed, the work of house-listing by Census officials has already begun.
So far, the house-listing for approximately 12 million (1.2 crore) families has been completed, he said.
Modi said for those who have been through this process before, their experience this time is going to be different.