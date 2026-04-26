Participation of every citizen in Census 2027 vital: PM Modi

Once completed, the applicant will receive a unique ID via mobile or email, he said.

"Later, when the official arrives at your home, you can simply show this ID to confirm your details," he said.

Modi said this eliminates the need to provide information twice, saving time and making the process seamless.

He said in states where self-enumeration has been completed, the work of house-listing by Census officials has already begun.

So far, the house-listing for approximately 12 million (1.2 crore) families has been completed, he said.

Modi said for those who have been through this process before, their experience this time is going to be different.