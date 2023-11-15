Partial, full cancellation of Express trains

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be partially/fully cancelled due to fixed time corridor block in the Thiruvananthapuram Division.

Train 16603 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Express leaving at 5.30 pm, train 06018 Ernakulam-Shoranur MEMU leaving at 5.40 pm, and train 06448 Ernakulam-Guruvayur Express leaving at 7.40 pm on November 18 would be fully cancelled.

Train 16604 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Maveli Express leaving at 7.25 pm, train 06017 Shoranur-Ernakulam MEMU leaving at 4.30 am, train 06439 Guruvayur-Ernakulam Express leaving at 6.50 am, train 06453 Ernakulam-Kottayam Express leaving at 7.45 am and train no 06434 Kottayam-Ernakulam Express leaving at 5.20 pm on November 19 would be fully cancelled.

A dozen express trains would also be partially cancelled. Train 16335 Gandhidham BG-Nagercoil Express leaving at 10.35 am on November 17 would be diverted from Shoranur to run via Pollachi, Madurai and Nagercoil skipping stoppages at Thrissur, Aluva and Ernakulam north.

Train 16381 Pune-Kanniyakumari Express leaving at 11.50 pm on November 17 will be diverted from Palakkad to run via Pollachi, Madurai and Kanniyakumari skipping stoppages at Ottapalam, Thrissur, Angamaly, Aluva, Ernakulam north, Tripunittura, Kottayam, Changanesseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara, Kayankulam, Karunagappalli, Kollam, Paravur, Varkala Sivagiri, Kadakavur, Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Kulitthurai and Eraniel.