Part of under-construction bridge collapses in UP following storm, six labourers killed

The incident occurred around 3 am between Parsani and Kandaur villages when several labourers engaged in the bridge construction work were sleeping on the upper portion of a slab when it suddenly gave way, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Hamirpur District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal told reporters that the bridge construction work was being carried out by a private company and the project had been underway for the last two years.