Besides Congress president Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, RJD's Abhay Kumar Singh and Manoj Jha, CPI's P Sandosh Kumar, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the meeting.

Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, among others, also attended the meeting.

While non-INDIA bloc parties such as the DMK, AAP and BJD were also invited for the meeting, they chose to stay away.

"Look, we need to examine this from the perspective of what is going to happen at the national level and what lies ahead. At the national level, if this Bill is passed, the number of Lok Sabha seats could increase to around 850. The first question is whether a House of 850 members can function properly," Sibal told reporters ahead of the meeting.