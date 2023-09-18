Parliament's session may be short but is big on occasion: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that this Parliament session may be short in duration but is big on occasion, and is of "historic decisions".

In his remarks to the media ahead of the five-day session, Modi highlighted India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, the "unprecedented" success of its G20 presidency, the launch of the 'PM Vishwakarma Mission' and inauguration of the convention center -- 'Yashobhoomi', asserting that many developments which have inspired the country and filled it with pride have taken place.

There is an atmosphere of festivity and enthusiasm, and the country has been filled with renewed self-confidence, he said, asking parliamentarians to give maximum time to the short session.

In an apparent reference to frequent protests by opposition members during previous sessions, often leading to disruptions of proceedings, Modi hoped everyone will shed shortcomings and carry the goodness as they move into the new building of Parliament on Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.

The Parliament session begins on Monday and will end on Friday.