Parliamentary standing committee on defence reviews Indian Coast Guard's role in coastal security

CHENNAI: A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence reviewed the working of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in ensuring coastal security along India’s maritime boundaries.

The committee, which had also visited India’s defence training establishment the Officers Training Academy, held a coastal security review meeting on Saturday, a defence release said today.

The delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs), led by Radha Mohan Singh, met senior officials from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and ICG Director General S Paramesh, who provided an overview of the Coast Guard’s operational capabilities, strategic initiatives, and preparedness to address the nation’s coastal security challenges.

The discussion focused on ICG’s ongoing efforts to safeguard India’s maritime interests, improve coordination with various stakeholders, and enhance response mechanisms for ensuring maritime safety and security. During the review, Paramesh briefed the committee on the various facets of ICG operations, including its extensive surveillance systems, advanced vessel fleet, and specialised response units.

The ICG’s role in preventing maritime security threats, such as illegal fishing, smuggling, and human trafficking, were also highlighted. The committee members expressed their satisfaction with the ICG’s recent achievements, acknowledging its significant progress in strengthening coastal security infrastructure, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and implementing cutting-edge technologies.

They commended the ICG’s proactive role in safeguarding India’s 11,098 km coastline and ensuring the security of vital maritime trade routes.