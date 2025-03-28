Parliamentary panel pulls up law ministry over delay in appointing law panel members

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary standing committee has pulled up the law ministry over delay in appointing members of the Law Commission even after over six months of its constitution.

In its report on the demands for grants for the department of legal affairs tabled in Parliament on Thursday, the Standing Committee on Law and Personnel said despite the approval of the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission in September 2024, the appointment of chairman has not been made till date.

"This act hinders the effective functioning of the Commission, which plays a crucial role in legal reforms and policy recommendation. The Committee, therefore, urges the department may take necessary steps to appoint the chairman and members of the Law Commission at the earliest," the report said.

It said in future, a clear timeline is desired for appointment of chairman and members of Law Commission of India.

The term of the previous Law Commission ended on August 31, 2024.

The present law panel is mandated to further study and submit a report on having a common civil code in the country.

In the past too, appointments of law panel chair and members have been delayed.

Law Commission of India is a non-statutory body and is constituted by a notification of the law ministry with a definite terms of reference to carry out research in the field of law and the Commission makes recommendations to the Government in the form of reports as per its terms of reference.

The Law Commission has taken up various subjects on references made by Department of Legal Affairs, Supreme Court and the high courts.

It is usually constituted for a period of three years.