Parliament security breach: Cops seek details of deleted FB page

NEW DELHI: Delhi police have written to Meta to access the social media accounts of the six accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case and details of the now-deleted Facebook page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’, where they met each other, according to sources.

The page was created by the accused and later deleted.

Meta has also been requested to share the WhatsApp chats of the accused as their mobile phones have been damaged, the sources said.

Police have also collected bank account details of all the accused to see if they received money from someone for executing the December 13 incident, police sources said on Monday.