Parliament security breach case: Delhi court grants 30 more days to police to complete investigation

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted 30 more days to police to complete the investigation in the Parliament Security Breach case registered under stringent sections of UAPA. The judicial custody of all six accused persons has also been extended till May 25.

Special judge Hardeep Kaur granted 30 days to the special cell of Delhi police to complete the investigation.

Delhi police moved an application seeking further extension of time to complete the investigation.

Police sought 45 more days to complete the investigation. Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh for Delhi police said that some of the witnesses are yet to be examined and some reports are yet to come.

Accused Manoranjan interacted with his mother through video conferencing during the hearing with the permission of the court.

Advocate Baljeet Malik, who appeared for another accused Neelam Azad in the matter, did not oppose the extension of the period of investigation.

Earlier, also on March 11, the court extended the period of investigation for 45 days.

The court has directed Delhi police to complete the probe by May 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, the court has also extended the Judicial Custody of all accused by 30 days in the matter. All the accused were produced physically before the court.

Earlier, the court while dismissing the bail plea of one of the accused Neelam Azad stated that "considering the nature and seriousness of allegations levelled against the applicant /accused and the initial stage of investigation, I do not find it to be a fit case to release the applicant/accused on bail. The present bail application stands dismissed."

The court noted that FIR in the present case has been registered under section 186/353/452/153/34/120B IPC read with section 16/18 of UAPA.

Investigation in the present case is at a nascent stage. The allegations against the applicant/accused are serious as she is alleged to be involved in disrupting the sovereignty and integrity of India along with other co-accused persons.

On January 16, during arguments, Delhi Police stated that the material, evidence and other documentary evidence show her complicity in the offence and thus, disentitle her to be released on bail. Prima facie there are reasonable grounds against the accused person which negate the enlargement on bail because the investigation is pending, said Delhi Police.

The accused persons are powerful and influential which is detrimental to the investigating agency if released on bail. The nature of the offence or gravity of the offence and severity of punishment are also relevant considerations at the stage of consideration of bail, further stated Delhi Police.

This case pertains to a security breach at Parliament on December 13, 2023, on the anniversary of the Parliament attack in 2001. All six persons are presently in judicial custody.