Parliament security breach: Accused Lalit Jha arrested

NEW DELHI: The fifth accused and alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach incident, Lalit Jha, was arrested from the national capital on Thursday, police said.

As per police sources, Jha had allegedly organised a clandestine meeting in Gurugram on Tuesday, a day before the incident.

"Lalit Jha personally took away the mobile phones of the four accused just before executing their plan before making a hasty getaway," a source said.

He had also filmed the protest by two of the accused outside the Parliament.